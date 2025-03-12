(Fort Worth, Texas) - You will see video footage of various robberies at least a couple nights a week on the local news. In those videos, you'll see thieves of varying degrees of confidence as they carry out their dirty deed. It's pretty impressive because we know we wouldn't be able to do it.

Video released by the Fort Worth Police Department shows a thief that seems to have the least confidence of any thief ever. He's holding a knife, yes, but doesn't really do anything with it while attempting to steal at Whataburger.

Dude Carries Out the Most Awkward Robbery

Fort Worth Police are asking for your help in identifying a man who walked into a Whataburger on February 28 at around 9:15 a.m. to order breakfast (WFAA). The man tried to pay with a card but was declined. He tried a different card and was declined again. He used other cards that were declined as well.

The man did not get his order since he couldn't pay for it. That's when the situation gets awkward. The suspect moves over to the drink machine and leans with his back to it. He then pulls a knife out of his pocket.

Fort Worth Dude Carries Out an Awkward Robbery at Whataburger

The man just stands there with the knife in hand. An employee is seen walking by the man and seems to say something to him and walk away. That's when the suspect walks to the order counter, taps the knife handle on it, then walks to the expo table and takes a bag of food.



He doesn't attempt to take any money from the register. He doesn't seem to directly threaten anyone with the knife. He just stands there with it in his hand until he sees an opening to get a free breakfast.

Awkward Robbery at Whataburger in Fort Worth

The man leaves the restaurant with his free breakfast without any further incident. If you have any information about this strange robbery attempt, you can contact the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4377.

