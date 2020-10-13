Whataburger Has A Lotería Set For Hispanic Heritage Month

With Hispanic Heritage month here Whataburger is celebrating with a Lotería set and is giving them away for free.

Whataburger presented the deck on Instagram Friday, writing that it created the cards to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

Lotería, which means "lottery" in Spanish, is kind of like Bingo, except it uses images on a deck of cards instead of numbers.

The Whataburger set comes with four playing boards and 36 colorful Whataburger Lotería cards, which have Spanish nouns on them, like "La Qué Hamburguesa" and "La Lechuga."

"Our version of classic Lotería celebrates all the things you love about Whataburger and makes sitting around the table with family a lot more fun," Whataburger wrote on its website.

To download the set for free, visit Whataburger.com. ¡Descarga hoy mismo tu lotería de Whataburger!

Here’s how to play:

Download and print all 36 colorful Whataburger Lotería cards to make a full deck.

Download all 4 versions of the tablas, or playing boards, and give every player a tabla. For big families, team up on the tablas. The more eyes the better!

Place a pile of small markers – dried beans, small pebbles, bottle caps, corks – in the middle of the table so everyone can reach them.

Now, choose someone to be The Announcer. This person will hold all the cards and won’t have a tabla.

To begin, The Announcer pulls a card from the deck and reads it aloud.

Any player with that image on their tabla places a marker on the corresponding square.

The Announcer continues to pull and call cards until a player covers three squares on their tabla in a horizontal, vertical or diagonal row, or fills their table completely.

Any player with a winning row of covered squares shouts “Whataburger!” and is declared the winner of the round.