(Houston, Texas) - Whataburger is, and always will be, one of my favorite places to eat. "TheY HaveN't Been The SaMe SinCe They SoLd to ChiCago." That has been the most asinine response to eating at Whataburger since all that happened.

But I digress.

The thing about eating out is that at some point, we've all had a wrong order served to us. It's how we handle the mistake that makes all the difference. As someone who worked fast food early in life, I've seen some RIDICULOUS reactions to getting a wrong order.

Texas Man Suing Whataburger Because of Onions on His Burger

In July of 2024, Demery Ardell Wilson of Houston sat down to enjoy a meal at Whataburger (KHOU). He ordered a burger with one request, no onions. Well, he got his burger and it had onions on it, something he didn't realize until after he took a bite.

Mr. Wilson had an allergic reaction to those onions. This led him to visit multiple medical professionals to recover from that allergic reaction. Wilson then filed a lawsuit against the burger giant.

Wilson's Lawsuit Against Whataburger and Other Chains

Wilson is seeking between $250,000 to $1 million for the incident. He's also seeking other damages, penalties, expenses, interest and other items to be paid. This isn't the first time Wilson has sued a fast food chain. He sued Sonic for the same thing in 2024, an allergic reaction to onions on his burger (Newsweek).

Whataburger is, of course, denying any wrong doing and is seeking payment from Wilson for all the court costs and other fees associated with this suit. We'll keep an eye on this story for you and give you an update when it becomes available.

