(Tyler, Texas) - Whataburger has been celebrating a big anniversary this year by bringing back some fan favorites that have been missed. The last couple of months saw the return of the Monterey Melt. For the next couple of months, fans will get to enjoy another all-time favorite burger.

The big anniversary Whataburger is celebrating is its 75th birthday. The chain opened in Corpus in 1950 and has since expanded across Texas, the South and now, the United States. Whataburger's goodness needs to be tasted by everyone.

Whataburger Has Brought Back a True All-Time Favorite

The all-time favorite being brought back this time is the Mushroom Swiss Burger. It's two patties, both covered with a slice of swiss cheese, topped with fire roasted mushrooms and a creamy au jus sauce. It is a great burger. I would get one every once in a while when it was a permanent menu item.

If you have missed this burger, it's available right now to pick up for lunch or dinner. If you're being a little more carb conscience, there is a no bun option. To be honest, I think getting that would be good whether you're watching carbs or not. Quick pro tip...add grilled onions to it. *Chef's kiss*

Whataburger Has Brought Back the All-Time Favorite Mushroom Swiss Burger

Another quick aside, Whataburger has really upped their social media game with these introduction videos. They did something like this for the Monterey Melt and it works. Enjoy it while you can because it'll be gone soon.

I wonder which burger will be next in their anniversary celebration. I vote for the A1 Thick and Hearty Burger.

