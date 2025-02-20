(Austin, Texas) - Whataburger has developed a cult-like following over the last seven plus decades. That following has grown even more since its nationwide expansion. Its those great burgers that has set the foundation for the fandom Whataburger has obtained.

That fandom is what led to the creation of a very unique museum that showcases Whataburger through art. The cool thing about that Whataburger museum is that it is all online for anyone to see. That is until SXSW in Austin this year (2025). Fans with or without a SXSW ticket can experience a real museum featuring that fan art.

Whataburger Bringing Fan Experience to Austin That's Not About Hamburgers

Whataburger is bringing its digital art museum to life in downtown Austin during SXSW (whataburger.com). If you have a badge for SXSW that's cool. If you don't, that's cool, too. The Whataburger Museum of Art (WMOA) will be set up at Wanderlust Wine Co. for all to see and enjoy.

Whataburger Museum of Art (WMOA) - Whataburger Whataburger Museum of Art (WMOA) - Whataburger loading...

The WMOA will feature paintings, sculptures, digital displays and more for fans to see for free. There was a plan to open a real life museum but the pandemic halted that. That's how the Instagram page was born in 2021.

What to Expect at the WMOA

You, the Whataburger Fan, will be able to create an "original masterpiece" in the Whataburger "Day Dot" room by using the "Day Dot" stickers in the Whataburger "restaurant" interior. Whataburger knows that you like to steal their table tents so they've set up an experience to take a selfie with your own 75th Anniversary + SXSW 2025 Table Tent that you will be able to take home.

The main attraction will be will the museum pieces themselves. You will be able to see numerous sculptures, digital displays, paintings and other art pieces from Whataburger fans.

WMOA SXSW Times

The WMOA will be open Saturday and Sunday, March 8 and 9, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. On that Saturday, the Whataburger Food Truck will be set up serving the popular Monterey Melt that's returned as part of Whataburger's 75th anniversary.

If you want more details, check out stories.whataburger.com.

Whataburger Museum of Art (WMOA) at SXSW 2025 Whataburger's almost cult-like following is the catalyst behind this new experience in Austin. Gallery Credit: Whataburger, Desiree Horner, Danny Pechal, Chris Clark, Gilbert Martinez, Rachel Odom

READ MORE: It Don't Get More Texan Then Picking up Whataburger on Horseback

READ MORE: Texas TikTok Creator Provides 'Proof' That Whataburger is Better Than In-N-Out Burger