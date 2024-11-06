Anytime there is new food or drink options from Whataburger announced, there is general excitement throughout Texas. I've made it a point to stop by Whataburger to try the last two burgers they've released. They tasted pretty good, too, even if one wasn't put together the greatest. Having a good drink to go with that burger is important, as well. During the craziness and chaos of the 2024 election, Whataburger decided to secretly drop two new drink options.

Whataburger's Two New Drinks

In Texas, enjoying a frozen treat is an all year thing. It can be a bowl of Blue Bell's latest flavor. It can be the newest Blizzard from Dairy Queen. We can also enjoy a shake from Whataburger. Year round you can pick up the basic chocolate, vanilla or strawberry flavor. But for this holiday season, you'll be able to choose a fun flavor to go with dinner, White Chocolate Peppermint. I'm a fan of white chocolate and of peppermint so I'm gonna have to try this.

I don't drink a whole lot of coffee. I'll have a little 4oz cup mid-morning at my desk and that's all I need. So no, I won't necessarily get hyped for a new coffee flavor. But if coffee is your thing, you will probably want to check out what Whataburger is offering this holiday season, White Chocolate Peppermint hot or iced coffee. Yes, the same flavor you can get in the shake will be available to add to your morning cup of joe.

Drink Hack at Whataburger

A couple of years ago, my mom showed me a drink hack she does at Whataburger, Diet Dr Pepper with a splash of the Zero Sugar Minute Maid Lemonade. It's a literally splash of the lemonade, too, just count 1 1000 and your done. That little splash adds a nice sweetness to the Dr Pepper. I've done a splash of Barq's Root Beer, too, and that is really good, as well. Try either of them and let me know what you think through the station app.

