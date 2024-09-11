There is a bit of a rivalry between Texas and California. Well really, Texas and everyone else, but I digress. One particular rivalry pits California staple In-N-Out Burger versus Texas treasure Whataburger. National publications have sided certain ways. Individuals have sided certain ways. On Texas TikTok creator called Texas Humor decided to jump into the debate with his "proof" that Whataburger is better than In-N-Out Burger.

My First Time Trying In-N-Out Burger

A few years ago, I made a trip to Frisco to see the National Video Game Museum (take the family one weekend. It's a lot of fun). After my visit, I needed some lunch. As I was not familiar with the area of Frisco I was in, I pulled up Google Maps to find something close by. An In-N-Out Burger popped up not far away. As I had never had them before, I punched it into my GPS and headed off to try the California favorite.

For the most part, I thought it was good, but not better than Whataburger.

In-N-Out Burger has expanded outside of California into Arizona, Utah, Colorado and locations in the DFW, Houston, Austin and San Antonio areas of Texas. Since 2017, In-N-Out Burger has owned a property in Tyler at the corner of South Broadway and Centennial Parkway in the Village at Cumberland Park. Why In-N-Out Burger hasn't built there yet we don't know.

In-N-Out Burger Versus Whataburger

With the influx of Californians into Texas, those West Coast natives have been pining for a taste of home. They'll visit Whataburger, which is a Texas born and bred burger, and believe that In-N-Out Burger is waaay better. Texans will try In-N-Out Burger and want to toss it into the nearest trash can. This has lead to many online debates into which is better.

One Texas TikTok creator decided to throw his hat into that debate with some "proof" that Whataburger is, in fact, better than In-N-Out Burger. His proof comes from a simple graph of numbers, average sales per store. In that graph, Whataburger averages $3.73 million per location while In-N-Out Burger averages $2.98 million per location.

Other Factors Used in This Debate

As Texas Humor went further into his video, he points out that taste has a lot to do it as well. Sure, but taste is very subjective. Declaring a winner by taste alone isn't good enough. Numbers don't lie, however, and using the above sales numbers puts Whataburger ahead of In-N-Out Burger.

Watch his video and debate amongst yourselves.

