Whataburger Offering Free Breakfast To Teachers This Week

As the school year comes to an end, we want to take a moment and say THANK YOU to all our East Texas educators for the hard work you put in. Just like a lyric from a song by 2Pac says "You are Appreciated", we want you all to know that your work doesn't go unnoticed by not only us but great companies like Whataburger. This week they're showing love to teachers with a special offer!

Whataburger will be celebrating teachers across their 14-state footprint.

Whataburger Whataburger loading...

During Teacher Appreciation Week May 2nd through May 6th, teachers will get FREE BREAKFAST during this week at any Whataburger location! Teachers can chose between Taquito with Cheese, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, or Breakfast on a Bun.

Just Pull Up With Your Valid School ID This Week!

The Whataburger at the Corner of 34th and Coulter in Amarillo, Texas Michael J. Rivera, Townsquare Media loading...

That's not all Whataburger is doing for teachers this week! Over thirty teachers in Whataburger’s communities who were nominated by their peers will win $1,000 each for their schools. Also, there's 25% discount on all retail items in the Whatastore with the code WHATATEACHER22. Since you're going to be up and heading in for the day, we hope yall enjoy the good stuff this week and finish up the school year strong! Thank you again East Texas Teachers!

East Texans Can Show Off Their Love For Whataburger With These New Items Whataburger fans are very prideful and enjoy showing off their love for the Texas-based burger chain that they'll wear the orange and white stripes and logo on just about anything. Check out the full collection on the Whataburger site

PSST: Check Out The Whataburger Secret Menu The items are available year round, but make sure you're grabbing breakfast items and lunch items during those respective times.

Whataburger #80 in Mesquite This Whataburger is just over 50 years old and sits in a historic part of Mesquite.