Whataburger Offering Free Breakfast To Teachers This Week
As the school year comes to an end, we want to take a moment and say THANK YOU to all our East Texas educators for the hard work you put in. Just like a lyric from a song by 2Pac says "You are Appreciated", we want you all to know that your work doesn't go unnoticed by not only us but great companies like Whataburger. This week they're showing love to teachers with a special offer!
Whataburger will be celebrating teachers across their 14-state footprint.
During Teacher Appreciation Week May 2nd through May 6th, teachers will get FREE BREAKFAST during this week at any Whataburger location! Teachers can chose between Taquito with Cheese, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit, or Breakfast on a Bun.
Just Pull Up With Your Valid School ID This Week!
That's not all Whataburger is doing for teachers this week! Over thirty teachers in Whataburger’s communities who were nominated by their peers will win $1,000 each for their schools. Also, there's 25% discount on all retail items in the Whatastore with the code WHATATEACHER22. Since you're going to be up and heading in for the day, we hope yall enjoy the good stuff this week and finish up the school year strong! Thank you again East Texas Teachers!