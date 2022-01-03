Where Can You Find The Absolute Best Brisket in Longview, TX?

Brisket. We all love brisket. The squabble comes when we start trying to decide who has the best brisket though. So you know what I always say, right? When it comes to brisket, "try 'em all! If ya don't like it, ya never gotta go back."

Texas is known to produce the best brisket in the whole United States of America. I think I've heard that Kansas City and Memphis think they do, but those cities are in Missouri and Tennessee... That means they're already wrong... about having the best brisket AND ribs.

That takes us back home to East Texas, more specifically Longview, TX. Recently Dawson Sims posed the question to the All Things Longview Facebook group, "Best brisket in town??"

And folks answered.

From a couple of gentlemen who are super proud of their own brisket, to a newer joint on the block, and a couple of joints on the outskirts of town, it looks like I've got several brisket stops added to my to-do list in 2022.

And heads-up to all you live music and BBQ lovers. Our annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival is locked in for May 7th on Tyler's brick streets, and stay tuned soon we'll be announcing the full lineup. Be prepared, 2022 will go down as one of our biggest shows ever.

