Where To Score Teacher Appreciation Deals In Tyler

After a full year of dealing with various levels of masks and Zooms, teachers need some love! It's Teacher Appreciation Week, and there are several Tyler spots with freebies and deals.

Teacher Appreciation Week runs May 3rd through 7th, and in addition to piles of gives from grateful students, teachers can run out and score some deals on their own.

We usually give gift cards to the teachers that have worked so hard to keep my kids on track all year, and that never seems like enough. For starters, it can't be easy teaching all of that complicated "new" elementary math on a daily basis, and you do so much more than that. (I have to ask Alexa for backup when I'm helping the kids with math homework just to make sure I have the right answers after I learn division their way.) Add wild 3rd grade personalities to the mix, and well, teachers, you have your work cut out for you.

RetailMeNot posted the top spots to find freebies and deals this week, and there are many places around Tyler that will show teachers some love, along with some websites.

Teacher Appreciation Day Freebies and Deals

Amazon - Teachers with a .edu email address can enjoy an Amazon Student membership for free for six months, and that works like Amazon Prime. Teachers get free 2-day shipping, textbook discounts, and more.

Barnes & Noble - The B&N Educators program gives you 20% off the publisher’s list price on all purchases for the classroom and 10% off of cafe purchases.

Michaels - Get 15% off your entire purchase when you use your Michaels Rewards account to check out. Have your educator ID handy.

Office Max - Office Depot/Office Max stores have a program called Give Back to Schools that gives schools 5% of the purchase price on qualifying school supplies.

In addition to gift cards this year, my girls and I decided to support a Scentsy-selling friend and get Watermelon Tangerine – Dahlia Darling Fragrance Flowers for the teachers that have had an impact on us this year. Flowers that will never wilt or die. Teachers have to appreciate that. And our Scentsy-selling friend REALLY appreciates it because the purchases launched her past her monthly goal in a hurry. Counting the homeroom and specials teachers at elementary and middle schools, there are twelve teachers that we are thanking this week. Pricey, but worth it!

Thanks, teachers, for all you do. It's been a wild couple of years and you haven't missed a beat. Enjoy the extras, and have a great summer.