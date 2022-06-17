Congratulations are in order for one of our East Texas cities that has officially made it onto the 2022 Safest Cities in Texas Report. Well done, Whitehouse, Texas!

The Safest Cities Report is completed each year and is based on data that has been calculated by utilizing crime statistics published by the FBI and compared to the individual city's "violent and property crime rates."

According to their 2022 findings, Whitehouse came in at number 46 on the list of the Top 50 Safest Cities in Texas. The East Texas city currently has a population of around 9,000, but Mayor James Wansley anticipates that to grow by at least 3,000 before the end of 2023.

"In the most recent data, Whitehouse reported fewer than two violent crimes per 1,000 people and 15.1 or fewer property crimes per 1,000," reports TylerPaper.com. "Whitehouse Mayor James Wansley said news of the ranking didn’t surprise him at all. The city is dedicated to protecting its residents."

Mayor Wansley went on to say he credits the ranking to the "transparent communication" that is in place between the city council and the Whitehouse Police Department.

At the same time, Wansley also wanted to shine the light on Whitehouse, Texas citizens for remaining "vigilant" and doing their part to keep the city safe.

Well done, Whitehouse neighbors.

The organization behind these reports is SafeWise. According to their website regarding the intention of these rankings, "the 'safest' cities rankings are intended to highlight cities with low crime rates and ignite conversation and action around how to make all cities and communities safer."

If you'd like to learn more, visit their website here.

