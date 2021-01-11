Attention Texans: This Is NOT How You Get Rid Of Your Christmas Tree

The holiday season has come and gone - although January is trying to remind us of it all thanks to Snowmageddon 2021. I've already recycled my Christmas tree, but if yours is still there - maybe you've just been too tired to take it down - let me be the first to tell you the way NOT to dispose of it.

Come with me on a little trip to McKinney, TX. A Texas family decided that they were done with their Christmas tree and that the best way to dispose of it was in the fireplace.

So maybe you're thinking, "Wood burns, so why is this a bad idea?".

It's a bad idea when you chunk the entire tree in there at once - or at least try to. Then you get this:

This is what happens when you try to burn a Christmas tree in a home fireplace. This is from a fire we responded to this morning. Please dispose of trees properly! #firesafety #christmastrees Posted by McKinney Fire Department on Saturday, January 9, 2021

It's a message from the McKinney Fire Department - please dispose of your Christmas trees properly.

I know a lot of folks here in East Texas take their trees out to burn them. If you do so, please keep the fire controlled and never leave it unsupervised.

If you're like me and fires just aren't your thing, the City of Tyler and the City of Longview are offering free Christmas tree recycling. You have until January 17 in Tyler!

Remember to please remove all decorations from trees including flocking, tinsel, and other ornamentation. Trees with such decoration and artificial trees will not be accepted.

Here are the details for Tyler: Head to Golden Road Park or Fun Forest Park in Tyler and drop it off near the "Christmas Tree Drop Off" sign. You have until 1/17.

Here are the details for Longview: Drop off at the Compost Site at 2020 Swinging Bridge Road. Regular hours are 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM, Tuesday through Saturday and for more details contact 903-237-1250.