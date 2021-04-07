Whiskey Myers Unveil MASSIVE 2021 US Tour

This is massive. This is huge. This is ambitious. Today Whiskey Myers unveiled the biggest US tour that I've set my eyes on in over a year... Although I did hear something about Eric Church doing some shows too today.

The guys have one April show in Texas, are off in May, then in June they crank it up to one million, embarking on a tour like we haven't seen since way back before we'd heard of Coronavirus.

In June the East Texas rockers will play in Texas, Kansas, Nebraska, Minnnesota, South Dakota, Michigan, and that's not even all. But they're just getting started.

July will see them melting faces in North AND South Carolina, Virginia, Ohio, and Illinois. I'm pretty sure the guys are just showing off now. In August they'll play for the people in West Virginia, New York, Tennessee, South Dakota (again), and Minnesota (again), it's like they've run out of states. No reason to even get into September, October, or November (with two shows in Idaho) cause I met my word count quota, plus the poster is down there.

Along the way they'll play with, support, or be supported by Cody Jinks, Bones Owens, The Steel Woods, and Jamey Johnson. Hope y'all ready to die rockin'.

In 2019, Whiskey Myers' released their self-titled and self-produced album, Whiskey Myers -- and knocked the world back on its butt. In one week the East Texas rockers raked in 42,000 equivalent album units moved, of that a remarkable 39,000 were in album sales. That's right, Whiskey Myers had the No. 1 album in the world on the Billboard Country Charts.

