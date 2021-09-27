There is no doubt that we have some fantastic law enforcement officers here in East Texas. And it's impressive to see all that the different departments do to give back while connecting with their communities. Another perfect example of this is the White House Police Department inviting people to join them for a free family friendly event taking place on 'National Night Out'.

National Night Out is all about strengthening the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement trying to bring back a true sense of community here in East Texas. The National Night Out event being put together will take place at City Park in Whitehouse (309 E Main Street Whitehouse, TX 75791). It's happening on Tuesday, October 5th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

What Can Families Expect When Attending National Night Out with the Whitehouse Police Department

First of all there is going to be free food for everyone in attendance. You can meet not only your local police officers but also firefighters, EMS personnel, and many others. If it's nice weather there will be a splash pad for the kids, also TXDOT will be there with information on child safety.

Kids Will Love Everything Going On for National Night Out

There will be free hot dogs, chips, and drinks, also free Kona Ice. There will be a free hands-on experience of a sample crime scene. Kids can check out a police car, police motorcycle, and a firetruck. There will be Kids ID sets available, sticker badges, color changing cups, coloring books and lots more. For adults there will be gun locks available.

Lots of sponsors helped make this event happen for no cost to the community, so make sure to join in on the fun.

