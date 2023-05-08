Why Are Hundreds Of Vans Parked At The Tyler, TX Airport?

Is There Some Huge "Van Life" Convention In Town We Didn't Hear About?

If you've been to or driven past the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport lately, you may have noticed a LOT of vehicles have suddenly appeared in the parking lot there. Of course when something like t his happens, questions from residents abound a plenty so we decided to go take a look at it ourselves.

Literally Hundreds Of Vans Are In The Lot.

When I pulled up there I was immediately struck by how many vans were there. I thought it was just a few but nope, every parking spot had a van for as far as the eye could see.

The Vans Are Dodge Ram 3500 Promasters Which Retail At About $45,000

These vans are fresh off the showroom floor clean from what I saw so my curiosity really began to peak: Was it a dealership dealing with overstock? By the time I got back to the office, it was revealed that The City Of Tyler has something to do all of these vans being where they are.

The city has leased the space to the Braun Corporation (BraunAbility).

According to KLTV, a Tyler city spokesman says that the Braun Corporation has purchased LoneStar Handicap Vans, located two miles east of the airport on Hwy 64.

"BraunAbility" equips new vans with handicap accessible equipment. The company now has a one-year lease that ends December 2023, with a one-year extension if needed with the city to store all their vans at Tyler Pounds. The city said it’s possible that 250 to 300 vans are being stored at the airport and from what I saw, that's a pretty accurate statement.

So that answers the question for you so carry on about your day and pay the new vans no mind.

