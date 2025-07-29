(KNUE-FM) Some people in East Texas like to complain about how everyone seems to post photos of their breakfasts, lunches, and dinners on social media. I heard someone complaining about that recently on Facebook.

They said that no one really cares about your "perfect meatloaf," even if it is your favorite aunt's recipe. They say it's a silly thing to post about, especially in troubled times.

But honestly? Those are some of my favorite posts.

Get our free mobile app

Why People Post Food Photos—And Why I Love It

Why? Maybe it’s because no matter what else is going on in the world, one thing we can all relate to is food. Most people I know like it. A lot.

East Texas Does Food Right

And let’s be real: East Texas knows how to do food very well.

But is there something deeper going on when we feel the urge to snap a photo of our sandwich or smoked brisket before digging in?

Psychologists think so.

Is It Hardwired Into Us?

Psychologist Susan Albers explains in an article from Psychology Today that there are several reasons we may feel compelled to “share” our meals online.

Here are just a few:

It Replaces the Water Cooler Chat

Social media now fills in for the little moments we used to share in person—like chatting over coffee at work.

As Albers points out, posting that amazing taco photo might be today’s version of saying, “You wouldn’t believe the street tacos I had last night!” Now your friends can see for themselves—and maybe even ask where you got them.

READ MORE: Get a Whataburger for Cheap for National Whataburger Day

Not always, but sometimes, posting that slice of French silk pie or those four chili cheese dogs is a playful way of owning the indulgence.

It’s a “Food Confession”

And we secretly hope our friends will cheer us on with “treat yourself!” comments. (Some may suggest you eat a salad. We typically unfollow those people.)

It Shows Off Culinary Skill

Just like people post their promotions or vacation pics, food photos are another way of sharing what we’re proud of.

Maybe your cousin finally nailed her peanut butter cookie recipe. Maybe your neighbor wants the world to see his brisket masterpiece on the grill. And yes, we’d like the recipe, please.

It’s How Humans Bond

On a deeper level, sharing food has always been how humans connect. Breaking bread, sitting around a fire, gathering for dinner—it’s wired into us. In today’s world, food pics on social media offer a modern version of that same ancient ritual.

It’s about connection.

And isn’t that what social media should be about?

But, don't cook these things, please:

Cooking These Animals Could Get You Jail Time in Texas Listen, not that we think you’d ever actually want to throw any of these on the grill—but if you did, know you'd be breaking the law and could face some serious fines or even jail time. Gallery Credit: Jordan Verge