The Texas State Teachers Association conducted a survey in 2018, and the results were alarming enough. They indicated that 53 percent of Texas teachers had seriously considered quitting. But the situation seems to be getting worse.

Another survey, taken a few years later, was truly stunning. It revealed that 70 percent of Texas teachers wanted to quit—or at least were seriously thinking about it—the highest percentage ever. This revelation comes amid an already disturbing teacher shortage in the Lone Star State.

You may likely be able to guess why so many of our teachers, even those who LOVE their work, are considering leaving their classrooms.

So, why do such a large percentage of Texas teachers seriously consider quitting?

Of course, COVID-19 in its varying forms had been a concern. But that doesn't summarize all of the issues leading so many who sincerely love what they do to feel compelled to consider a change.

Regarding the past Covid aspect, ABC 13 had reported that:

"Many teachers said they feel burned out from pandemic-related stress, political pressure from state lawmakers, less support from parents and financial burdens."

One might imagine that the political issues and the fallout they can have in the classroom have been an emotional burden on our teachers. I can't even imagine how difficult that must be to navigate in 2024. I've always held teachers in the highest regard, which amplifies that.

Then, there are the financial burdens that teachers in Texas face.

I get angry every year when I see teachers I know in East Texas having to post GoFundMe online asking for help to get the supplies they need for their classrooms every year. I'm not angry because they're asking. I'm angry because they shouldn't have to raise money to buy the supplies they need to teach OUR children.

It's admirable to see celebrities, business owners, and people in our communities help out our teachers. But shouldn't teachers be able to trust that the supplies they need to do their jobs will be part of the deal?

This same survey revealed that the average salary for a teacher who has been teaching for 16 years is around $59,000. That's less than the national average by about $7,000. The survey found that the average salary for a teacher who has been teaching for 16 years is $59,000 in Texas, which is $7,000 lower than the national average.

And then, of course, there's the concern over basic safety for themselves and for their students.

"Texas State Teachers Association spokesperson Clay Robinson said following the Uvalde mass shooting, teachers are worried about their safety and want gun reform," reports ABC 13.

What is the best thing we could do to address the extreme teacher shortage we're facing in Texas right now, in your opinion? I'd love to hear from you at tara.holley@townsquaremedia.com.

