It's a dirty job, but someone's gotta do it.

Usually when we pass by a dumpster, all we see are piles of garbage, not giving much thought to what mysteries could be buried deep inside. We just assume it's all useless, and without any value. That's where a Texas mom who makes almost a $1,000 per week dumpster diving would disagree with you.

Tiffany She'ree is a mom of four from the Dallas area who watched a YouTube video a few years back about the treasures found deep in the heart of a dumpster and decided to give it a shot.

On her TikTok channel, DumpsterDivingMama, She'ree has posted many videos chronicling her finds and expressing disbelief at some of the items that retailers would consider "garbage."

Looking at her videos, she has scored items ranging from Biore Strips and Air Fresheners from CVS, to clothing from Ralph Lauren and even a haul of unexpired candy.

Good to see that candy isn't going to waste.

Get our free mobile app

She'ree admits that she does donate some of the items she finds (including the candy above), but claims to have furnished around 75 percent of her house with items that she's recovered from dumpsters. What she doesn't keep or donate, she sells at garage sales, raking in upwards of $1,000 per week, which she's turned into her full-time career. That's over $50,000/year, tax free, just for doing a little dumpster spelunking.

She'ree claims that some of her biggest hauls have been hundreds of dollars worth of makeup from Ulta and even a $700 Coffeemaker.

This just goes to prove again that one man's trash is another's source of income.

LOOK: Here are 25 ways you could start saving money today From: 25 ways you could be saving money today] These money-saving tips—from finding discounts to simple changes to your daily habits—can come in handy whether you have a specific savings goal, want to stash away cash for retirement, or just want to pinch pennies. It’s never too late to be more financially savvy. Read on to learn more about how you can start saving now. [

Inside Amazon: A Detailed History of America's Biggest Online Retailer Stacker compiled a list of key moments in Amazon's history and its current business from a variety of sources. Here's a look at the events that turned an online bookstore into a global conglomerate and a self-made entrepreneur into the world's second-richest man.

LOOK: 15 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items