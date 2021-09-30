Win A Family 4-Pack To Monster Truck Fall Nationals 2021

Get ready to take the family to the Lonestar Speedway in Kilgore because we have your chance to win tickets to the 2021 Monster Truck Fall Nationals! It's a quick entry below and you could be IN for all the action.

There are 2 family 4-packs up for grabs and winners take home two adult tickets and two children's tickets (12 and under). The show happens Saturday October 9, with doors opening at 7:30.

Good luck!

