It's annually Tyler, TX's biggest festival. Each year folks from across East Texas, and well beyond, descend onto the brick streets of the Rose Capital of the World to partake in earth's best BBQ, and best music.

Tickets sold out again this year, fast. But now you can have the "Best Seats in the House," thanks to Suddenlink. That's right, you could be scarfing down 'cue and catching guitar picks from The Limestone Kid from your own exclusive VIP section for two at this year's show.

Click here to get social with us to enter and win. The more social you are, the more entries you earn. Winners chosen in this contest receive 2 tickets for seats in a private, sectioned-off platform near the front of the Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival stage, and 2 meet-and-greet passes with one (1) festival artist.

This contest will end on Wednesday, April 28th, with the winners being contacted after 12 noon on Thursday, April 29th. Good luck!

“The Limestone Kid” Parker McCollum, will headline this year’s festival, which is Saturday, May 1st, back on the brick streets of Downtown Tyler. McCollum had a breakout year in 2020, despite the pandemic, landing his first Country Billboard No. 1, and Gold Single with "Pretty Heart." He’ll be joined by Texas Country superstars Josh Abbott Band, who headlined the festival in 2015, along with Red Dirt legends Jason Boland and the Stragglers, Randall King, and East Texas native Chris Colston.