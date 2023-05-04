Win Tickets to Go on a Dinosaur Adventure in Tyler, TX

Do you love dinosaurs? Be they big, small, scary or spikey?

Well, at Dinosaur Adventure at the Tyler Oil Palace, you can see all kinds of life-like dinos up close. Kids will also have the chance to participate in other activities such as fossil crafting, Jurassic jeeps, themed obstacle courses, riding their favorite dinosaur and more.

It's sure to be a great event for fun and learning!

If you're interested in going to the Dinosaur Adventure event, you'll need some tickets. BUT you may not have to buy them. We have some tickets to the Dinosaur Adventure event on May 21 to give away! A few lucky winners will have the chance to win a set of four tickets to enjoy the event with their family.

All you have to do for a chance to win is get social with us. Simply follow the social sweep prompts below and you could be selected! Winners will be notified on May 18hth.