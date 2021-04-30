Win Your Way to See ACM Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan in Dallas

Live music is back in Texas ladies and gentlemen and we can't wait to get you in a seat to your favorite shows. The first big show we want to send you to is for the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan. His Proud To Be Right Here tour is stopping at the Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas Saturday, August 28, with special guests Dylan Scott and Runaway June. Here's how you could win tickets.

Get our free mobile app

Listen Monday through Friday morning, May 3 through May 7, during Big D and Bubba. They will tell when to call 903-581-1015, if you're the tenth caller, you win! Add that number to your phone contacts to make the winning even easier.

If you're looking to buy tickets, get them at livenation.com starting at 10 a.m. Friday, April 30.

Luke Bryan is no stranger to huge hits. With songs like "All My Friends Say," "Do I," "Country Girl (Shake It For Me)," "Roller Coaster," "Play It Again," "One Margarita" and his current song moving up the charts, "Waves," you will not be disappointed after his show. Luke took home the ACM Entertainer of the Year trophy this year for his awesome shows. He's also become a popular judge on American Idol.

Dylan Scott is fairly new to the country music scene but has already made an impact with his huge hit, "My Girl." Currently, Dylan is in the top 10 with his song, "Nobody."

Runaway June came on strong in 2020 with their single woman anthem, "Buy My Own Drinks." In their short time together, they've garnered nominations in 2018 for CMA New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year and in 2019 for CMT Breakthrough Video of the Year.

Get your dialing fingers warmed up for your chance to call in and win tickets with 101.5 KNUE.