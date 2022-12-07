Oh man, if you are looking for news of the weird, this story is right up your alley. There are many reasons why a citizen could be upset with their local police department. Its how that citizen handles the dispute that makes all the difference. Having said that, leaving three buckets of human waste on the steps of the police department is not exactly the right way to handle a dispute. A woman in Electra, Texas thought so and was arrested for it.

Let's Start with What Happened

On Thursday, December 1, an officer with the Electra Police Department saw a person in a hazmat suit leaving something in front of the police station (lawandcrime.com). The officer went outside to confront that person. The person in the hazmat suit was getting into their vehicle as the officer attempted to ask what they were doing. The person in the hazmat suit, a female, said they were buckets of "human s#!t" according to the arrest affidavit.

The officer went back inside to report the incident to his supervising officer. After a review of the security footage, the supervising officer identified the woman as 46 year-old Mindy Janette Stephens, the wife of the Electra Fire Department's assistant chief. She was contacted and told she needed to retrieve her buckets or charges would be filed.

Mindy Stephens Response

Mindy Stephens did not comply stating that is was "not her problem." The three buckets of human waste, weighing about 50 pounds combined, were removed by a city waste water employee and Stephens was arrested and charged with one count of illegal dumping of more than five pounds but less than 500 pounds, a Class B misdemeanor. She was released the following day on a $2,000 bond.

Not Her First Arrest

This is not the first time that Stephens has been in trouble with the law. Her jail records show an assault charge in 2000, an assault on a family member in 2010 and another assault charge in 2020. I think it would be safe to say that Stephens was upset with law enforcement and left the buckets of human waste as a way to show her displeasure.

