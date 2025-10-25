In Texas, boots come in all shapes, designs, and sizes. Round toe, square toe, pointed toe, ostrich skin, alligator, cowhide, and snakeskin, to name a few. And the colors are endless, too.

You'll find them in every shade of brown, red, white, black, blue, or any other color on the rainbow that you're looking for. If you want it, there is probably a boot that has it, or can be designed specifically for you.

Texas Is Home To The Worlds Largest Cowboy Boots

Perhaps the most famous pair of boots in Texas is worn by Big Tex. These are massive (not the biggest), and each year at The State Fair of Texas, his boots change. Did you know that? Every year, selected artists get to see Bog Tex wearing their designs. Give the boots from 2023 a look right here, if you want.

And it's no surprise that many folks assume that Big Tex's custom boots at the State Fair of Texas are the biggest pair of boots in the world. But they aren't.

The Biggest Boots in Texas

Turns out, you've got to go to San Antonio to see those. These boots claim to be not only the largest in Texas, but in the world. Now, that's a Texas-sized claim that I'm not going to waste my time even trying to debunk. These boots are 35 feet tall and 33 feet long, and impossible to miss if you get within just a few blocks of them.

You can see these boots for yourself at the North Star Mall in San Antonio. Fun fact- Each boot could hold up to 300,000 gallons of beer. I know, it's not the first time you've read or heard this, and it definitely won't be the last, but it's just a fact: everything is bigger in Texas.