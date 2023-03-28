It gets downright brutal during the summer months in Texas. There may be several consecutive days where we'll see triple-digit temperatures. So, having access to a pool or lake is imperative. But, did you know Texas is home to the largest spring-fed swimming pool in the world?

That's right, we like everything big in Texas, and Balmorhea State Park, which is close to Big Bend National Park almost 2 acres of swimming fun. That's about 2 football fields. It's the largest freshwater pool in Texas and the world's largest spring-fed swimming pool.

According to RoadSideAmerica.com, the pool at Balmorhea State Park holds over 3.5 million gallons of water and spans close to 2 full acres in size. Being that it is spring-fed, the temperature is consistently within 72-76 degrees year-round.

Here's an aerial photo to show just how big the pool is. Keep reading for more photos.

Balmorhea State Park - Texas Parks and Wildlife/Facebook

The deep end of the pool was left "natural" so you'll see a ton of underwater wildlife, including turtles and some endangered fish species. The deep end is also 25 feet so if you're into scuba diving, you can do that too.

It's like being in a tropical paradise, but right in the middle of the Texas desert.

One thing you should know is that there is no lifeguard on duty, so you'll have to swim at your own risk.

