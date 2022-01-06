You Can See The Smoke For Miles At This Tyler, TX Taco Shop

I've been in East Texas for about a full year now and everyday on my drive into work, I drive down Glenwood Boulevard in Tyler and pass a cloud of smoke coming from what looks like a small shack on the side of the road. I was always curious to find out what was up with all the smoke and I finally got the heart up to stop by and see for myself what's really good.

The Best Places To Eat Are In The Sketchiest Looking Places

Melz loading...

In my travels all across the country and in some international places, the places with the best food are in buildings and locations that don't look "the best". You know all those shiny big "Tex-Mex" restaurants that are up and down the south loop in Tyler? Never been to them. Why? Because if you put THAT much focus and emphasis on the EXTERIOR then that tells me you might not have that same focus on your FOOD. If the food is good, who gives a damn about the "decor"?

If You're Looking For Some Good, CHEAP Tacos, This Is The Place To Go!

Bar-B-Q Hernandez is a no-nonsense, mom and pop taco shop. Don't expect too much to choose from on the menu, you're only getting THREE choices for tacos: Beef Fajita, Chicken Fajita and Barbacoa. Flour or corn tortillas are your choices and they are super cheap: $1.50 to $2.00 a taco. Ask anybody in North Tyler and they will tell you that this little shack that's not much to look at, makes some GOOD tacos!

