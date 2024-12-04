(Houston, Texas) - Recently I took a look at the teen girls who went missing in Texas in November. Today, I felt it necessary to cover the teen boys who were reported missing last month. We all have a soft spot in our heart for the missing girls to the point that we'll overlook these young men. Just like the girls, there are many reasons these kids went missing, they could have run away, been kidnapped or not dropped off after a weekend visit with the other parent. No matter the reason, the families of these teens just want them home.

I was able to find this information from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Their website shows photos and the information needed to contact authorities about missing children under the age of 18 that were reported missing. If the child is considered to be in grave danger, that information will be included along with who they believe the dangerous individual is who has that child.

As of this writing (December 4, 2024), between November 1 and November 30, 2024, five teen boys were reported missing. These boys are either 16 or 17 years old and are of different ethnicities, from different Texas cities and from different socioeconomic backgrounds. It is just as important to return them to their families as it is the girls, no matter the circumstance behind their disappearance.

Why are these kids missing?

No official details have been given as to why these boys are missing. It doesn't matter, really, because these families are in constant worry mode wondering where their child might be. It doesn't matter if the child ran away, was kidnapped, not returned after visiting with the other parent or whatever other reason, these kids need to be found.

The smallest detail could be the information needed to locate a missing child. Never be afraid to speak up.

The circumstances around any child's disappearance should never be assumed, the family just wants to see a safe return. You can help find any of these five teen boys who went missing in Texas in November by contacting the listed law enforcement agency or 800-843-5678 (800-THE-LOST). No matter how small the detail may be, contact authorities and let them know.

