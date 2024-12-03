(Dallas, Texas) - It's never easy to talk about the subject of missing children. There are so many unknowns when it comes to why they went missing. Was the child kidnapped? Did the child run away? Did the child not come back when the other parent had them for a weekend visit? To be honest, we don't need to know the answer. We just need to do what is necessary to help bring that child home. All it takes from us is being vigilant when out in a public setting. If we see these missing teens, call authorities immediately. In November, there were 16 families who didn't have their daughter or niece at the Thanksgiving table because they were reported missing.

Missing Teens in East Texas

We had our own scares in November as two East Texas teens went missing. Lily Peppler went missing November 1 in Tyler. For a couple of weeks no one had any contact with her. On November 22, Tyler police confirmed they had located Lily and had notified her family. No other information into her disappearance was disclosed. Also, on November 14, we received an Amber Alert for 11-year-old Mia James of Athens. Henderson County authorities, along with other law enforcement agencies, searched for James. She was found safe November 15 at a game room in Mabank.

The teens below have not been found. You can see their picture, the city they went missing from and the date they were reported missing which is recorded in the database of the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. Here you can see the missing kids from every state in the country. Of course, for the purpose of this write up, I'll be concentrating on the State of Texas. All of these teens will be under the age of 18. If the teen is considered to be in immediate danger, that information will be included along with who they believe the dangerous individual is that is with the teen.

Luckily, at least this month, none of these teens are in grave danger. However, that does not take away from the urgency to bring them home. As of this writing (December 3, 2024), between November 1 and November 30, 2024, 16 teen girls between 14 and 17 years old were reported missing in Texas. These teens are of all ethnicities, from various Texas cities and different socioeconomic backgrounds.

Reason for the Child's Disappearance

Law enforcement has not given any details into why why these kids are missing but that doesn't matter. The only thing these families want is to have their teen back home. It doesn't matter if the child ran away, was kidnapped, not returned after visiting with the other parent or whatever other reason, these kids need to be found.

The smallest detail could be the information needed to locate a missing child. Never be afraid to speak up.

You should never assume the circumstance around any child's disappearance. Just know that you can help find any of these 16 teen girls who went missing in Texas in November by contacting the listed law enforcement agency or calling 800-843-5678 (800-THE-LOST). No matter how small the detail may be, contact authorities and let them know.

