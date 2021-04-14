Each year tickets to our annual Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival move so fast, people question whether they actually went on sale; I assure you they do. But, y'all, these tickets are just H-O-T, hot. So, of course within a few hours of going back on sale, tickets sold out again this year. But now thanks to Red Dirt Hat Co. you still have a chance to roll up to downtown Tyler on May 1st, VIP style.

Radio Texas, LIVE!, 101.5 KNUE, and Red Dirt Hat Company are proud to announce your chance to win our Last Chance VIP Tickets, including a sweet SWAG package from East Texas' premiere hat makers, Red Dirt Hat Company.

Click here and get interactive with us and earn entries. The more social you are, the more entries you earn. It's super simple, honestly.

So, about the lineup: “The Limestone Kid” Parker McCollum, will headline this year’s festival, which is Saturday, May 1st, back on the brick streets of Downtown Tyler. McCollum had a breakout year in 2020, despite the pandemic, landing his first Country Billboard No. 1, and Gold Single with "Pretty Heart." He’ll be joined by Texas Country superstars Josh Abbott Band, who headlined the festival in 2015, along with Red Dirt legends Jason Boland and the Stragglers, Randall King, and East Texas native Chris Colston.

VIP tickets include: admission to Red Dirt beginning at 12 noon, samples from all BBQ restaurants, a Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival t-shirt, 2 beverage coupons, a private VIP seating area, a private standing room only area in front of the stage, and that SWAG package from Red Dirt Hat Co.

This contest will end on Sunday, April 25th, winners will be contacted on Monday, April 26th.