Move over Wolf Brand Chili, my girl Wendy is taking over your shelf space at grocery stores in Dallas, TX, and around the country. The only fast food chili I've ever loved will soon be in stores nationwide.

Listen, I don't always recommend eating chili at fast food restaurant, but when I do I think we all know that Wendy's Chili is delicious. Well, guess what? Now we can get it in bulk and put it on our food storage for when the apocalypse arrives.

Anybody else have fond childhood memories of eating the meaty deliciousness with Saltines? I know I'm not alone.

"Wendy's Chili has been a beloved menu item since our beginnings in 1969," Carl Loredo, Global Chief Marketing Officer for The Wendy's Company, said in a statement. When the Wendy's chili craving hits, you now have two delicious ways to get your fix – at retail stores or in our restaurants."

NBCDFW reports that, "The famous homestyle chili has 29 grams of protein per can, all-natural* beef, peppers, beans, and a tomato-based sauce." See the full list of ingredients in Wendy's Chili with Beans here.

It's not in stores just yet, and while they still haven't revealed a specific date it will be rolling out to grocery stores at some point this summer.

Now if they can only figure out how to can Frosty's I'll be completely ready for end times. And no need to specify chocolate or vanilla, the real ones know that there is only one true Frosty flavor.

