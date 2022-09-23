Your Rose City Music Fest Ticket Includes Sampling from 15+ Great Tyler Restaurants

On Saturday Oct. 8th, our inaugural Rose City Music Festival, presented by Peter's Autosports, is taking over downtown Tyler, TX. Now, you already know about the great live music from Koe Wetzel, Nelly, Fritz Hager III and more, but what about food?

Let's just get this out of the way, don't make any lunch plans. If you already have 'em, cancel 'em and make your way to the brick streets early festival day. Did you know that we're including in each Rose City Music Festival ticket sampling from over 15 of the best restaurants in Tyler?

And what's better, it's included in the price of your ticket... EVERY TICKET. That's right every ticket level comes with food. There's no extra ticket to buy, no additional charge, it's automatically included in all tickets. Whether you bought your ticket the day they went on sale or you buy yours right now, they all include sampling from over 15 great Tyler restaurants.

This is a chance to enjoy food from a few of your favorite spots, or venture out of your comfort zone and finally try out a new restaurant you haven't been able to make it out to just yet. You can see you full list of restaurants below. And headsup, after 6 p.m. we'll have the food trucks cranked up, cold beer still flowing, and great live music for you.

From the same minds behind Red Dirt BBQ & Music Festival, we're excited to bring the inaugural Rose City Music Festival, to the Square in Tyler on October 8th. We are proud to welcome the biggest, most eclectic concert lineup in the history of the brick streets.

It's year one, but we're coming out swinging, guys. We've got a massive lineup including East Texas native and Platinum selling country-rocker, Koe Wetzel, and Multi-Platinum selling, Grammy award winning rapper, Nelly. We're also proud to bring '22 American Idol Top-5 finisher and Tyler native Fritz Hager III, and local alternative and classic rock cover band Untold Story.

Thanks to our sponsors including Peters Autosports in Tyler, Altra Federal Credit Union, Optimum, and more.

Did you know that we're including in each Rose City Music Festival ticket sampling from over 15 of the best restaurants in Tyler? Check it out: