Zac Brown Band were one of the first acts to outright cancel their 2020 tour plans in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, they're making plans to hit the road again.

The band announced on Monday (May 10) that their 2021 Comeback Tour will put them back onstage after 14 months. They'll hit the road on Aug. 5, in Holmdel, N.J., and are currently set to stay out until Oct. 17, when they'll conclude the trek with a show at Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. A full list of currently announced stops is below.

“We couldn’t be more excited to get back out on the road and share our new music with our fans,” says ZBB frontman Zac Brown in a press release. “It’s been a long, difficult year for everyone, and we’re fired up to be reuniting with our crew, get back on tour and celebrate a brand-new world.”

Zac Brown Band will bring a variety of special guests with them on the road in 2021. Rising artist Ashland Craft is on the bill for most dates, with Georgia singer-songwriter Teddy Swims, "Whiskey's Fine" singer Adam Doleac and "Dark Horse" singer-songwriter Devin Dawson all joining the trek at different points, too. Additionally, Gabby Barrett will appear at some shows as well.

Tickets for Zac Brown Band's The Comeback Tour 2021 will go on sale on Friday (May 14) at noon local time. Members of the Zamily, the band's fan club, will have pre-sale access beginning on Tuesday (May 11) at noon local time. Visit ZacBrownBand.com for more details, and to see the festival dates that are also on the band's calendar.

Zac Brown Band, The Comeback Tour 2021 Dates:

Aug. 5 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Center*

Aug. 6 – Bethel, N.Y. @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts*

Aug. 8 – Boston, Mass. @ Fenway Park*

Aug. 19 – Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion*

Aug. 20 – Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center*

Aug. 21 – Hershey, Pa. @ Hersheypark Stadium*

Aug. 27 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Music Center*

Aug. 28 – Tinley Park, Ill. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre*

Aug. 29 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center*

Sept. 2-3 – Wantagh, N.Y. @ Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater+

Sept. 5 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center+

Sept. 10 – Milwaukee, Wisc. @ Summerfest++ (on sale 10AM local time)

Sept. 17-18 – Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler's Green Amphitheatre+

Sept. 30 – Clarkston, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theatre+

Oct. 3 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center+

Oct. 8 – Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily's Place**

Oct. 9 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre**

Oct. 10 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre**

Oct. 15 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek**

Oct. 16 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion**

Oct. 17 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena**

* special guests Teddy Swims and Ashland Craft

** special guests Devin Dawson and Ashland Craft

+ special guests Adam Doleac and Ashland Craft

++ special guest Gabby Barrett

