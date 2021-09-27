Zombies And Circus Freaks Will Invade This Tyler Car Wash

Get our free mobile app

Halloween 2020 was reinvented and reimagined last year because of the pandemic. A lot of fun and new creations came from the lockdowns and social distancing and one of those fun creations looks like it's here to stay.

At Halloween, we usually get our scares from going and standing in long lines to get scared at a haunted house, but we missed out on that last year because they were closed. Now there's a new breed of haunted house that was created out of social distancing guidelines - the haunted car wash! A couple of different drive-thru car washes in Longview and Tyler provided some scary entertainment for families as they remained safe within their cars while their car was getting clean. Lantana Car Wash in Longview and Gleaux Car Wash in Tyler were among the car wash locations that were taken over by ghosts, ghouls and other scary creatures.

Gleaux Car Wash in Tyler is once again hosting their Fright Nights Car Washes each Friday and Saturday in October, beginning October 1st. Both locations will operate normally throughout the day, but when the sun goes down and it begins getting dark around 7 p.m., that's when things turn scary. To kick off the Halloween season there is a special kid-friendly version of the Halloween tunnel with special shows just from them October 1st and 2nd from 7 p.m. - 9 p.m. with Friday Night 'Lights' with the Gleaux In The Dark theme at the Broadway location and Princesses vs. Superheroes at the Old Jacksonville Hwy. location.

There will be different themes at each location so every trip through the haunted car wash will be a different experience from 7 p.m . - 11 p.m.. On Broadway it's Gleaux In The Dark October 1 and 2, Zombie Apocolypse October 8, 9, 15 and 16 - then the Haunted Asylum October 22, 23, 29, 30, 31. At the Old Jacksonville Hwy. location its Princesses vs. Superheroes October 1 and 2, Circus Freaks October 8, 9, 15, and 16 - then Horror Movie October 22, 23, 29, 30 and 31. There is an additional charge to the regular car washes.

The first haunted car wash in Texas first appeared in 2018 in Spring, Texas. In fact, GFY Express Car Wash is responsible for some memorable haunted car wash experiences as reactions from kids went viral on social media.

