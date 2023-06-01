Its never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, in May, 32 families reported their children missing in Texas, including a Nacogdoches, Texas family.

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

This information comes from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. This website hosts the photos and information needed to contact authorities around children under the age of 18 that have gone missing. If a child is considered to be in grave danger, that information will be included along with who they believe the dangerous individual is who has that child.

These Kids are of All Ages and Backgrounds

As of this writing (June 1, 2023), between May 1 and May 31, 2023, 32 teenagers were reported missing in May. Their ages range from 2 to 17 years old. These children are of all ethnicities, from different Texas cities and from different socioeconomic backgrounds.

One Nacogdoches Family is Looking for Their 17-Year-old Boy

Unfortunately, there are not any details that I could find online about the disappearance of 17-year-old John Mitchell from Nacogdoches. He was reported missing May 9. It is believed that John may still be in the Nacogdoches area. He has tattoos on both arms and both ears are pierced. If you have even the slightest bit of information that could lead to him being found, contact the Nacogdoches Police Department at 936-559-2607.

Why are these kids missing?

No official details have been given as to why these kids are missing. It doesn't matter, really, because these families are in constant worry mode wondering where their child might be. It doesn't matter if the child ran away, was kidnapped, not returned after visiting with the other parent or whatever other reason, these kids need to be found.

The smallest detail could be the information needed to locate a missing child. Never be afraid to speak up.

The circumstances around any child's disappearance should never be assumed, the family just wants to see a safe return. You can help find any of the 32 Texas children who went missing in May by contacting the listed law enforcement agency or 800-843-5678 (800-THE-LOST). No matter how small the detail may be, contact authorities and let them know.

