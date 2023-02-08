Texas is a big state. Vast. From the rolling hills around Austin, TX to the tumble weed filled towns out west, Texas is sprawling. Surprisingly, Texas land is nearly 95% privately owned, with some of the largest properties for cattle ranching in the country.

Get our free mobile app

Fun tidbit, by contrast, Nevada is 80% owned by the government.

So here's a fun question you may already know: Who owns the most farm land in The United States? That'd be Bill Gates. The Microsoft co-founder owns the most farm land in the United States, reportedly around 270,000 acres.

270,000 acres is a lot, but did you know that to Ted Turner, that's a tiny lot on the corner of the street. Turner is the second largest individual landowner in North America, with approximately two million acres of personal and ranch land in eight U.S. states and Argentina. But the largest landowners in the United States are the Emmerson family, with 2,330,000 acres of land.

Well, back to the Lone Star State. Let's dive into it, according to Farm Land Riches here are the Top 10 Largest Landowners In The State Of Texas:

Who Are The Top 10 Largest Landowners in The State Of Texas? From the rolling hills around Austin, TX to the tumble weed filled towns out west, Texas is sprawling. Surprisingly, Texas land is nearly 95% privately owned , with some of the largest properties for cattle ranching in the country.

10. Jones Family Ranch:

This family owns 255,800 acres in south Texas near Corpus Christi.

9. Taylor Sheridan

The Four Sixes Ranch is 275,000 acres in total size.

8. Kokernot Heirs

Kokernot Ranch, also known as the 06 Ranch, is a large 278,600 acre ranch

7. Nunley Brothers

Nunley Ranch is located near Sabinal, Texas, is a sprawling 300,500 acre cattle ranch

6. Malone Mitchell III

Longfellow Ranch is massive at 350,000 acres in south Texas.

5. Hughes Family

Hughes ranch, the family utilizes a good sized portion of the property for personal recreational use, but it is also a cattle ranch and leases out land for hunting.

4. O’Connor Family Ranch

The O'Connor Family Ranch is comprised of 500,000 acres based in the South Texas coastal area.

3. Stan Kroenke

The Waggoner Ranch was originally founded in 1852. At the time of acquisition, the ranch was comprised of 520,527 acres but additional acreage was included in the sale making the total closer to 535,000 acres.

2. The Briscoe Family

Briscoe Ranch, clocks in at 640,000 acres.

1. Jay Kleberg and The King Heirs

King Ranch, spans an astounding 900,000 acres across a vast expanse of South Texas.