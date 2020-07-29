10 Twitter Tweets About East Texas This Week

I love Twitter. Looking at tweets can lift me out of a bad mood, so I am constantly scrolling through my Twitter feed.

See, I told you, Twitter can be a lot of fun. I got a wild hair and decided to check out if there were any interesting tweets about East Texas. What is happening in East Texas this week that has everybody talking on Twitter? I noticed the bulk of the tweets are people complaining about Rep. Louie Gohmert getting the coronavirus, assorted other views about politics, and videos and pics of fights betwixt protesters and counter-protesters.