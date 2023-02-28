Steak is always a good conversation in East Texas. For me, a perfect steak is cooked to medium. I don't mind a medium rare, though. I'm trying to teach my girlfriend but she can't get over the colorful pink that needs to be in the middle of steak and has to have her steak well done. I have no idea how to cook a steak well done but she's enjoyed the ones I've cooked.

But I digress.

I'm not sure if this is a steak I could enjoy, though. Just seems too over the top and for some reason makes me think the flavor is going to be weird. A San Antonio, Texas steakhouse just opened that is offering a $1,000 gold plated steak. Yes, gold plated.

Gold Plated Steaks is a Thing Apparently

Too be honest, I didn't know this was a thing until I started researching this article. It is and restaurants in Dallas, New York, Las Vegas and other places do it. My first question is How is gold edible? I guess there's a way to do it that I will never learn. I found a YouTube video of a guy making a gold plated steak. It looked like some kind of cheese slice looking deal that is used to cover the steak and then he eats it.

Ace of Steaks in San Antonio

The restaurant in San Antonio is called Ace of Steaks which held their soft opening on February 16. I like that name a lot for a steakhouse. They are a very upscale steakhouse and actually have a suggested dress code written near the bottom of their website. At Ace of Steaks, they offer a 44 ounce bone in tomahawk steak that is plated in 24 carat gold that will cost you $1,000. This place is so new that don't have any pictures of it.

Dress code is business casual to elegant casual. The dress code enhances the overall dining experience - comfortable and polished. Guest who are not in the recommended dress code may be permitted with management approval. - Dress Code from Ace of Steaks Website

There are three other 24 carat gold items on the menu, a garden salad with 24 carat gold flakes, a 24 carat gold burger and cheesecake sprinkled with 24 carat gold flakes. Those are not $1,000 but they will cost you more than a typical burger, salad or dessert as the numbers in the top right corner are the price.

Not My Thing But Try it if Its Yours

I'll be honest, this is a bit too hoity toity for my taste, and out of my budget as well, but if this is your thing and want a cool video on TikTok or fancy photo on Instagram, this would be a great place to do either. I'll stick with my ribeye from Brookshire's without the gold plating.

