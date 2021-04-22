11 East Texas Children Have Gone Missing Since January 2021

Currently in East Texas there are 11 families looking for their precious children. Have you seen any of these children?

MissingKids.org reports, since January 2021 145 children from birth to 17 have gone missing in the state of Texas. That is 145 too many. There have been countless numbers of Amber Alerts issued over the past few months to alert the community of a possible child abduction with hopes of them returning home safely. Thankfully that has been the case in several of these Amber Alerts recently. It happen just this week when two Bullard teen girls were reported missing and eventually were found in the Dallas/Ft. Worth area and were returned home.

Get our free mobile app

Looking through the list of missing children in Texas, the majority of the reported missing children are in their mid-teens. Some of these kids could be runaways, but that doesn't negate the fact that their parents and family are desperately missing them. The site MissingKids.org allows you to do a pretty broad to narrow search to learn about missing children in your town or state. Specific information surrounding the cause of why they're on the list is not given. The site lists the child's name, age date of birth, physical description along with a date they were reported missing.

Take a look at these following children and see if you recognize them by name or face and lets all keep an eye out for these children and if you see them, please report this information to you local authorities.

11 East Texas Children Missing Since January 2021 These 11 families are desperately searching for their children and are praying for their safe return home

LOOK: Here are the 25 best places to live in Texas Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in Texas using data from Niche . Niche ranks places to live based on a variety of factors including cost of living, schools, health care, recreation, and weather. Cities, suburbs, and towns were included. Listings and images are from realtor.com

On the list, there's a robust mix of offerings from great schools and nightlife to high walkability and public parks. Some areas have enjoyed rapid growth thanks to new businesses moving to the area, while others offer glimpses into area history with well-preserved architecture and museums. Keep reading to see if your hometown made the list.