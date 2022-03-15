See, here's the thing, we're a very polite folk in Texas and across the south. But just because we're polite doesn't mean that some things could make us upset or not want someone around for a bit. Having said that, we also have a good sense of humor about ourselves. That's why we can look at these things to say or do that will get your Texas card revoked.

Long before I was in radio, I worked at a gas station that was right off of Interstate 20 in Lindale. In my time there, I got to meet a lot of different people. These people were mostly just passing through. One interaction that I will never forget involved a woman who came in and asked about using the bathroom. Problem was, she wasn't saying bathroom, she was saying washroom. Of course, I had no idea what she was talking about. Finally, after a frustrating back and forth between us, she finally said restroom and I was finally able to figure out what she needed.

Afterwards, as she and her family were checking out, I apologized for the miscommunication and asked where they were from. Boston. It all made sense.

I say all that because we native Texas folk have a certain way to us just like anyone else does that's native to their particular region. There are certain aspects of Texas that are ingrained in our DNA, like manners or where to eat or how to say something. That's where this list comes into play. Its 13 things to say or do that will get your Texas card revoked.

13 Things to Say or Do That Will Get Your Texas Card Revoked There are certain aspects of Texas that are ingrained in our DNA, like manners or where to eat or how to say something.

