In Texas, when you mention Whataburger, most people's ears perk up and their mouth starts drooling. I'm most people's. I know not everyone is a fan of the Flying W and that's okay, just let us orange and white fans enjoy our breakfast, lunch or dinner, or all three. It seemed the world came to a screeching halt when news came out about Whataburger selling so they could expand outside of Texas and the other southern states they were already in. Because of that expansion, Whataburger has now hit a huge milestone that only continues their takeover beyond Texas.

Whataburger in Texas

Whataburger started with the original store in Corpus Christi in the 1950s. The burger goodness spread throughout Texas and some of the other southern states as the years went on. In 2019, Whataburger decided to sell their company to BDT Capital Partners to increase their ability to expand the family business outside of The South. Since then, many locations have now opened in states that didn't have Whataburger before. Whitehouse native, and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, Patrick Mahomes joined a group to open several Whataburger locations in the Kansas City area so he could enjoy his favorite burger from his days growing up in East Texas.

1,000th Location

Tuesday, January 16, Whataburger hit a huge milestone by opening their 1,000th store. In the press release, two locations will share this distinction. The first Whataburger store in Atlanta, Georgia and a new store in Yukon, Oklahoma will carry the crown of being the 1,000th store (Whataburger Press Release).

Continued Expansion

The expansion of Whataburger doesn't stop with their 1,000th store. Soon, Whataburger will open in their 15th and 16th states with a return to Las Vegas, Nevada and a first ever store in Greenville, South Carolina.

Let the takeover of Whataburger continue.

