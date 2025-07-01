(Marshall, Texas) - It's not the way you want to save for retirement but it's fun to play the Texas Lottery from time to time. If you have a few bucks to blow, picking up a few number pick tickets or scratch offs could add a little folding cash to your pocket. "You can't win if you don't play," right?

My personal track record with scratch offs isn't great but I've had a couple of decent wins. $100 is my biggest win...ever...from a scratch ticket. I got a Power Ball once that I won $4 from. That's been my best number ticket win.

Where I Found These New Scratch Offs

On the Texas Lottery website, you'll find a page that lists all of the current games to play and the jackpots that are still available to win. A lot of people like having this page because it plays into their strategy of which games to play. It also tells how old the game is and when a game will be closing.

In the late 90s, I worked at Ractrac (now Raceway) in Lindale. There were a lot of regulars that came through to play the different games. Several of them had strategies they used to hopefully pick the right ticket. It didn't pay off all the time but they were happy when it did.

15 of the Newest Tickets to Play This Month

The tickets below start at $1 and go up to $50. They'll for sure be fun to play whether you get them at a kiosk or at your local gas station. Check them out below and good luck bring home that hopeful big win.

15 Texas Lottery Scratch Offs to Play This Month With Awesome Jackpots to Win (Accurate as of July 1, 2025) Winning isn't automatic but it's fun to play some Texas Lottery scratch offs. Here's 15 new ones to play this month.

