(Tyler, Texas) - Man, summer has barely started in East Texas and we're already feeling it. Be thankful you can go inside in the AC to cool off. Unfortunately, there are many East Texans who don't have that luxury.

That's where you can help your neighbors in need. P.A.T.H is currently collecting fans for their Beat the Heat Fan Drive. They've partnered up with Tyler Animal Services to offer a cool deal if you donate a couple of fans.

People Attempting to Help (PATH) and Tyler Animal Services

PATH, or People Attempting To Help, is based in Tyler and is looking for your donation of a box fan, or fans, to give to an East Texan who will need some relief from the brutal summer heat. You can stop by any store in East Texas that sells box fans, purchase one or more, then drop it off at the PATH office at 402 W. Front Street in Tyler.

PATH has teamed up with Tyler Animal Services for the month of July to offer free animal adoption when you donate two fans. Normally the adoption fee is $120 for dogs and $80 for cats. Picking up a couple of box fans to add a four-legged family member to your home is worth it.

If You're Not Adopting But Want to Help PATH...

You can donate up to $250 to PATH to purchase fans that will be handed out to someone in need in East Texas to stay cool. You can make that donation HERE. One $25 donation will buy one fan.

If you need more information on the PATH "Beat the Heat" fan drive, go to pathhelps.org/summer-fan-drive/. Thank you for helping your fellow East Texans as we face another hot summer.

