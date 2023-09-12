43 Felony Arrests Have Been Made In Gregg County Since Labor Day

Get our free mobile app

Unofficially, summer is over. It appears as if East Texas is going to get a break from the extreme 100-degree days by experiencing a brief cool down along with a decent chance of rain over the next couple of days, something we all could definitely use. The cooldown is happening just in time as the fair season begins in East Texas.

The Gregg County Fair continues its annual weeknight run through this Saturday in Longview. So if you've been craving a deep-fried Oreo, maybe a corn dog, cotton candy, smoked turkey leg, or that freshly squeezed lemonade this is the time to satisfy that craving! Don't forget about the thrills and the screams you can experience from all the rides with that unlimited all-you-can-ride armband!

The fall carnivals don't stop in Gregg County. Right now you can experience some fun at Pittsburg Pioneer Days and then at the 50th annual Gladewater Arts & Craft Festival this weekend in Gladewater. Whatever you do decide to do anytime or this coming weekend you have to remain vigilant and on alert to your surroundings. While most of us live in a crime-free area of East Texas, there are those who are out there looking to take advantage of us or potentially harming us because of their actions.

Since Labor Day, Gregg County the jail has processed 164 individuals into the jail and of those 43 are facing some kind of felony charge(s).

The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail and received at least one felony charge. These individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Some individuals have posted bail and are out of jail at this time while others are waiting for a bond hearing or court date. Some of the individuals below were detained by Gregg County deputies and are being held on a US Marshal, Federal, or Immigration detainer. All information was obtained through an open records request and provided by the Gregg County Sheriff's Office.

43 Felony Arrests Have Been Made In Gregg County Since Labor Day (09.12.23) The following individuals were arrested and booked into the Gregg County Jail and received at least one felony charge. These individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Some individuals have posted bail and are out of jail at this time while others are waiting for a bond hearing or court date. Some of the individuals below were detained by Gregg County deputies and are being held on a US Marshal, Federal, or Immigration detainer. All information was obtained through an open records request and provided by the Gregg County Sheriff's Office

