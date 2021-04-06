16 States Have a City Named Tyler

Texas may have the best city named Tyler, but it's not the only one. There's even a town named Tyler in New Zealand.

In addition to Tyler, New Zealand, there are cities in sixteen states in the U.S with the name Tyler.

Cities named Tyler in America, according to Geotargit:

Tyler - West Virginia

Tyler - Washington

Tyler - Utah

Tyler - Texas

Tyler - Pennsylvania

Tyler - Oklahoma

Tyler - North Dakota

Tyler - New Hampshire

Tyler - Missouri

Tyler - Mississippi

Tyler - Minnesota

Tyler - Maryland

Tyler - Kentucky

Tyler - Kansas

Tyler - Florida

Tyler - Alabama

Part of the reason the name Tyler is so common of course is that there was a U.S. President with that name. The City of Tyler confirms that we were named for President John Tyler after an area in Smith County on a hilltop was selected as the county seat in 1846. The state legislature decided on the boundaries for Smith County, and after designating a space for what would become Tyler, early leaders built five streets running north and south and four streets running east and west, and a small courthouse on the north side of the public square.

Many of the other Tylers were named after President John Tyler too. West Virginia's town named Tyler was established in 1814. Tyler, Minnesota was founded in 1879. Tyler, Kansas was incorporated in 1850. Most of the Tylers have been around for more than 150 years, but not all of them have a Stanley's Famous Pit Barbecue, an Azalea Historic District, or an enormous Rose Garden.

Visiting the other Tylers and putting the pics on social media sounds like a nice road trip, as long as we take the comforts of home with us. Nobody else has the Bee's Knees!