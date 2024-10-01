It is fun to pick up a couple of Texas Lottery scratch off tickets from time to time. I am well aware that I am most likely doing nothing more than giving my money to the State of Texas then winning but it's still fun to occasionally play. I think it's that feeling of anticipation of winning big while scratching that makes it the most fun. To be honest, if I get my money back, I am very happy. I decided to go through the available tickets on the Texas Lottery website and found 18 tickets that range from $1 each to $100 each that still have some big jackpots available to win.

My Histroy of Playing

For the most part, I think I am even playing Texas Lottery scratch offs since it started in the early 90s. The most I have ever won on a single ticket is $100. If you've won more, congratulations. I'll still try but I'm certainly not gonna blow through a bunch of money to do so. My fiancé, Amber, likes to play more than I do and she'll have streaks of good luck and streaks of nothing.

If you have a gambling problem, call Gamblers Anonymous at 817-371-0624.

Having said all that, there have been some big wins as of late with Texas Lottery scratch off tickets:

$20,000 from Break the Bank Super Ticket™

Game No. 2386 - Break the Bank Super Ticket™ - Texas Lottery Game No. 2386 - Break the Bank Super Ticket™ - Texas Lottery loading...

$60,000 from 30X Power Word Blitz

30X Power Word Blitz - Texas Lottery 30X Power Word Blitz - Texas Lottery loading...

$5 Million from $5,000,000 Ultimate

Game No. 2455 - $5,000,000 Ultimate - Texas Lottery Game No. 2455 - $5,000,000 Ultimate - Texas Lottery loading...

Those are just three of the many winners recently. The Texas Lottery does keep a running tab of the various scratch off game's jackpot availability. This is to benefit you, especially if you like to play regularly.

Jackpots Still Out There

Some players like to do their research before buying a ticket. One piece of research is seeing the jackpots remaining on various tickets. I don't play a whole lot but after putting this list together, I may seek out one or two of these tickets to see how I do.

The 18 Best Texas Lottery Scratch Offs You Need to Play This Week (Accurate as of October 1, 2024) Playing the Texas Lottery can be a fun thing to do from time to time. That's why I searched out the 18 best scratch offs tickets to play this week ranging from $1 to $100. Gallery Credit: Texas Lottery

READ MORE: Kentucky to Get a 3rd Buc-ee's, Lindale is Still Waiting

READ MORE: A Weird Beer is the Perfect Pairing for Your Corn Dog at the State Fair of Texas

Here is Your First look at the New Food for the State Fair of Texas Fair season is upon us in East Texas and throughout the state. That means that we'll get to try a lot of food that'll completely blow our diets. Gallery Credit: State Fair of Texas