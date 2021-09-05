1948 Greyhound Bus Renovated Into Beautiful Texas Cabin

If you've ever taken a bus ride for longer than a few hours, then you already know that its not really the best "travel" experience. Cramped seats, frequent stops at podunk times which increase your travel time, and don't forget your fellow passengers and their "ways", the last thing you think about is "relaxing" when traveling on one.

I stumbled across this pretty cool story about a different kind of bus, one made for "relaxing", especially if you want to get away from it all. Its located in New Braunfels, Texas and its a beauty!

According to ABC 13 in Houston, Brenda Veseleny and her family purchased the vintage 1948 Greyhound bus in 2020, dreaming of renovating it and creating the perfect place to relax.

It took them 3 months to gut out the inside and turn it into a cabin complete with a queen size bed and full bathroom and some of the original bus features like the steering wheel and compass.

There’s a comfy sofa that doubles as a slim twin memory foam bed. The surprisingly roomy kitchen is stocked with everything you need! There’s an onboard bathroom, complete with a step-down shower. The shower was once the baggage holding area.

There’s a private deck to relax and enjoy the fresh air, wind chimes and wildlife viewing lake views. There’s also a firepit and it has a max compacity of 3 guests.

You have got to see the inside of this beauty and the great work they've done to restore it. Its also available for rent.

You Can Rent This Texas Cabin That Used To Be An Old Greyhound Bus