(Longview, Texas) - For me, there is never a bad time to enjoy Whataburger. Breakfast, it's a Breakfast Bowl with sausage. Lunch, it's Buffalo Whatawings with a side of ranch for the dipping sauce. Dinner, it's a #5 with onion rings and a side of Jalapeno Ranch to dip them in. Those are my all-time favorites.

You have a different set of favorites from the Whataburger menu that have probably disappeared over the years. To celebrate the 75th birthday of Whataburger, a couple of long lost favorites are back that have fans excited.

Long Lost Menu Items Returning to Whataburger

Whataburger served it's first hamburger in Corpus Christi in 1950. Over the last 75 years, the burger has become synonymous with Texas and is considered one third of the Texas Holy Trinity with H-E-B and Buc-ee's.

Whataburger has also taken the time to expand across the country over the last few years. Whitehouse Wildcat Patrick Mahomes is part of a group that brought Whataburger to Kansas City. It was his favorite burger growing up so naturally he wanted it at his NFL home.

Returning Menu Items for 75th Anniversary

For the 75th anniversary of Whataburger, a couple of long lost favorites are coming back to the menu and fans are very excited. The first of the returning items is the Monterey Melt.

It's been a couple of years since the Monterey Melt was removed from the menu board and fans have wanted it back ever since. For good reason, those two patties with American and Monterey Jack cheese, grilled onions and peppers and Jalapeno Ranch sauce is a delicious combination.

Another popular item returning is the Chicken Fajita Taco. I would grab this from time to time for lunch because it's just the right size to tide me over until dinner.

Two New Items to Help Celebrate the Anniversary

A couple of new items will be joining the Whataburger menu during this anniversary celebration, Mexican Hot Chocolate Coffee and Mexican Hot Chocolate Shake. Coffee and shake lovers will most likely get a kick out of these new flavors.

These new items and returning favorites will be back on the menu board on January 7. If you want to find out more about Whataburger's 75th anniversary, go to stories.whataburger.com.

