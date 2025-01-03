(Tyler, Texas) - We are about to experience our first cold snap of the winter season in East Texas. With that cold weather brings the need to protect our water pipes from freezing inside our homes. One way to prevent that freezing is by covering your outside faucets to prevent the cold air from getting in. We like to get creative in Texas so someone used their love for Whataburger to show off a "hack" to protect their pipes for a couple of days.

Weird Whataburger "Hack"

I first saw this on the I Love Texas Facebook page. By the way, if you haven't "Liked" their page, I suggest that you do, they have some great content. The post in question was shared to their page from The Wolf in Dallas. The picture shows a Whataburger cup covering an outside faucet to help keep out the cold air that could freeze and burst a home's water pipes. They even rigged it up just like those faucet covers you can get at Lowes so it will stay on tight.

The question to ask is, would this actually work? I'm not sure. Those cups are great at keeping our Dr Pepper cold but I don't think they could hold off a nine degree morning low. Weatherman Matthew Seedorfft of FOX 26 in Houston went on TikTok and said that it's very possible it could work. He even mentions that the faucet is probably wrapped in a towel underneath the cup. Now that might just work.

Whataburger for the win. - Matthew Seedorfft, FOX 26 Houston

I still don't know if I would try this, though, as we get ready for that artic cold front moving through. Lows are expected to be around 25 degrees give or take across East Texas next week with highs in the 40s. But hey, if you want to give it a shot, go for it. Just don't blame me for a busted pipe.

