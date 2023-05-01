Its never easy writing about the subject of kids that have gone missing. A lot of the time, we have no idea of the circumstances around their disappearance. They could have run away, they could have been kidnapped or they could have been taken by the other parent during a visitation. No matter the circumstance, 28 families had their children go missing in Texas in the month of April including a family in Henderson and one in Kilgore, Texas.

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

This information comes from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. This website hosts the photos and information needed to contact authorities around children under the age of 18 that have gone missing. If a child is considered to be in grave danger, that information will be included along with who they believe the dangerous individual is who has that child. Luckily, in this case, no dangerous subject is with these kids, there is just a family that is desperately looking for him or her.

These Kids are of All Ages and Backgrounds

As of this writing (May 1, 2023), between April 1 and April 30, 2023, 28 teenagers are still missing that were reported missing in April across Texas. Their ages range from 13 to 17 years old. These children are of all ethnicities, from different Texas cities and from different socioeconomic backgrounds.

Two Teenagers from East Texas Went Missing in April

Unfortunately, there are not any details into the disappearances of these teenagers. I have reached out to the Smith County Sheriff's Office for more details into the disappearance of Sumer Maberry from Kilgore (Smith County Sheriff's Office is listed as the contact to provide any details into her disappearance) and the Henderson Police Department about the disappearance of Anna Kerns. As of this writing, neither agency has gotten back in touch with me with those details. I will add that information once I receive it.

Anna Kerns Missing from Henderson - National Center for Missing & Exploited Children Anna Kerns Missing from Henderson - National Center for Missing & Exploited Children loading...

Sumer Mayberry Missing from Kilgore - National Center for Missing & Exploited Children Sumer Mayberry Missing from Kilgore - National Center for Missing & Exploited Children loading...

Why are these kids missing?

No official details have been given as to why these kids are missing. It doesn't matter, really, because these families are in constant worry mode wondering where their child might be. It doesn't matter if the child ran away, was kidnapped, not returned after visiting with the other parent or whatever other reason, these kids need to be found.

The smallest detail could be the information needed to locate a missing child. Never be afraid to speak up.

The circumstances around any child's disappearance should never be assumed, the family just wants to see a safe return. You can help find any of the 28 Texas children who went missing in April by contacting the listed law enforcement agency or 800-843-5678 (800-THE-LOST). No matter how small the detail may be, contact authorities and let them know.

