(Tyler, Texas) - It doesn't matter if you're a new parent, a seasoned parent or you don't have any kids, hearing stories of missing teens is difficult. For those that don't have any kids, think about a niece or nephew that could go missing. Multiply that emotion by 10,000 and that's how the parent is feeling.

For a family in Tyler, their teen girl has been missing since November of 2025. That is now three months of not knowing where she might be or who she might be with. Her name is Alexis Lynn Mars and her family wants her back home.

Missing Teens from Texas in January

A Tyler teen girl, Alexis Lynn Mars, 16, went missing in November and has not been found since. There are not a lot of details online into why she went missing. That doesn't matter because Alexis' family wants their child home. If you have any information into her whereabouts, or see her, call Tyler Police at 903-531-1000.

As of this writing (February 4, 2026), 10 teen girls went missing in Texas in January (missingkids.org), Alexis among them for a third month in a row. These teens are of all ethnicities, from various Texas cities and different socioeconomic backgrounds.

Law enforcement has not given any details into why these kids are missing but that doesn't matter. The only thing these families want is to have their teen back home. It doesn't matter if the child ran away, was kidnapped, not returned after visiting with the other parent or whatever other reason, these kids need to be found.

The smallest detail could be the information needed to locate a missing child. Never be afraid to speak up.

You should never assume the circumstance around any child's disappearance. Just know that you can help find any of these 10 teen girls who went missing in Texas in January by contacting the listed law enforcement agency or calling 800-843-5678 (800-THE-LOST). No matter how small the detail may be, contact authorities and let them know.

